Verasity Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.19 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $34.74 million and $4.19 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000993 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

