Verasity Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $35.53 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

