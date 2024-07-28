VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 245.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,770 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.34% of VeriSign worth $63,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $207,161,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,069,000 after buying an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after buying an additional 312,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,531,000 after buying an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,324,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN stock traded up $7.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,725. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $220.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.26.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a net margin of 55.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,067 shares of company stock worth $351,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.