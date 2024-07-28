Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,598,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,565 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.48% of Vipshop worth $43,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

