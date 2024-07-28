Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Trading Down 1.1%

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 85,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 102,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
A number of brokerages have commented on VIRX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Viracta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.
