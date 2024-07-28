Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,028 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vontier by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $39.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

