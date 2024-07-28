Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.35 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.17 or 0.00004654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $89.09 million and $3.35 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

