Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wajax from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Wajax Stock Performance

Wajax stock opened at C$26.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$580.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$24.85 and a twelve month high of C$34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.15.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$482.30 million during the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wajax will post 3.5283784 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

