Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 170.5% from the June 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAD. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 177,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 539,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 145,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

EAD stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.88. 141,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,418. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.0522 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

