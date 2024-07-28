Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Short Interest Up 55.1% in July

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the June 30th total of 677,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ HOWL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.73. 166,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 256.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOWL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

