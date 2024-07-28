West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WST stock opened at $284.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.09 and a 200 day moving average of $355.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

