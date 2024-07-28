Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WNEB. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $182.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $30.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 808.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 50.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

