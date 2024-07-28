Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 2,822 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 119,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51,025 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Southern by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $83.46. The company has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,026 shares of company stock worth $2,151,644. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

