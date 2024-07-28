Worldcoin (WLD) Trading 7.9% Lower This Week

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $699.02 million and approximately $192.29 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for $2.34 or 0.00003450 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,921,924 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 298,890,344.22495914 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.25208983 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $218,703,603.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

