Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wynn Macau Price Performance

Shares of WYNMY opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Wynn Macau Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Wynn Macau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.05%.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.