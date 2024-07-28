XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Up 68.0% in July

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,100 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the June 30th total of 563,100 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.
XBiotech Stock Performance
Shares of XBIT opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.39. XBiotech has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About XBiotech
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.
