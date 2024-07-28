ZClassic Price Hits $0.0551 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $511,942.63 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00038514 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00015707 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

