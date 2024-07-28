ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Stake Boosted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in ZimVie in the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after buying an additional 132,804 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZimVie Price Performance

Shares of ZIMV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 410,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,963. ZimVie Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

ZimVie Profile

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

