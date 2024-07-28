zkSync Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, zkSync has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One zkSync token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. zkSync has a market cap of $578.43 million and approximately $55.87 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About zkSync

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.15570969 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $74,074,202.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

