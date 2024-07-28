Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.200- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.0 million. Zynex also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZYXI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zynex from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of ZYXI stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 1,034,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,147. Zynex has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $283.71 million, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Zynex had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

