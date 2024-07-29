1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Up 3.1%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.91. 60,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 330,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.73 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $1,432,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 865.9% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 144,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,888 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,098,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

