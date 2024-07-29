1,615 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 161,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.07 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
