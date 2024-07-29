2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,640,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 4,509,401 shares.The stock last traded at $39.70 and had previously closed at $38.58.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.