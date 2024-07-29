2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,640,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 4,509,401 shares.The stock last traded at $39.70 and had previously closed at $38.58.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITX. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 554.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 114,524 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.