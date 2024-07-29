9,479 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $75,477,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,309,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Aramark by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,983,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,358 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Aramark by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,443,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after purchasing an additional 931,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Aramark by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,209,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,087,000 after purchasing an additional 746,618 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

