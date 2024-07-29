Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the June 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
AOD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. 549,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,726. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $8.76.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
