Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.58

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 50314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

