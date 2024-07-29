ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) & SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Financial Comparison

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -66.48% -57.28% ADMA Biologics -1.29% 17.24% 7.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SpringWorks Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringWorks Therapeutics $5.45 million 517.13 -$325.10 million ($5.14) -7.40 ADMA Biologics $258.21 million 11.81 -$28.24 million ($0.02) -658.00

Analyst Recommendations

ADMA Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than SpringWorks Therapeutics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpringWorks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SpringWorks Therapeutics and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 ADMA Biologics 0 0 3 1 3.25

SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $68.83, indicating a potential upside of 80.95%. ADMA Biologics has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.91%. Given SpringWorks Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SpringWorks Therapeutics is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Volatility and Risk

SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats SpringWorks Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer. The company is also involved in the development of mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN); mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and mirdametinib in monotherapy and combination approaches to treat other genetically defined solid tumors, including Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric and young adult patients with low-grade gliomas. In addition, it develops Brimarafenib (BGB-3245), an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd. and GlaxoSmithKline LLC; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of the TEA Domain; and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for a portfolio of novel small molecule inhibitors of Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

