Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Aflac were worth $22,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.57. 788,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average is $85.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $71.97 and a one year high of $95.49.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

