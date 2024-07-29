Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Down 27.0% in July

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 395,300 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 702,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ainos Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AIMD opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Ainos has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Get Ainos alerts:

Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ainos had a negative net margin of 15,348.14% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Ainos Company Profile

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.