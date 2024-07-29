Aion Trading Down 14.6% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $942,801.30 and approximately $14.92 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00068665 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009244 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.