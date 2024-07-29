Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Air Lease stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Air Lease by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after buying an additional 58,393 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 758,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 111,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

