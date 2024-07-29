Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 285.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.32. 1,042,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

