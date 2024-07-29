Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Alector stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.38. 110,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,678. Alector has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $614.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alector will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,095 shares of company stock worth $192,456. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at about $760,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 301,936 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alector by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

