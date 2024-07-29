Aleph Zero Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $689,344.15 (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $111.75 million and approximately $689,344.15 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 268,298,593 coins. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

