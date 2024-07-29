Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Up 4.6%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.54. 40,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 226,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AOSL. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,092,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,465,000 after purchasing an additional 86,366 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 446,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 348,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 94,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.