Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.40

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$58.40 and last traded at C$58.00, with a volume of 751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$58.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIF shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.67.

Altus Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$198.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9806823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

