American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AAL. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $17.90 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $10.62 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

