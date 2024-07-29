American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Trading Up 7.4 %

American Realty Investors stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.85. 9,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,106. The company has a quick ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 33.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 5.41%.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) by 425.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.