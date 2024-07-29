Analysts Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Target Price at C$26.56

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.56.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$21.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Torex Gold Resources last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of C$318.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.5906363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

