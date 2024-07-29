Analysts Set Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Target Price at $58.45

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.27.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTLE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.22. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79.
Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.
