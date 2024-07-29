Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director Lori Constance Covert Sells 10,000 Shares

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Director Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total value of C$40,682.00.

Lori Constance Covert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Lori Constance Covert sold 10,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$38,900.00.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

Andrew Peller has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Dividend Announcement

Andrew Peller ( TSE:ADW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$85.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Andrew Peller

(Get Free Report)

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.