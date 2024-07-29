AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $335.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $317.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,161. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.68. AON has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $344.68. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 93.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 43.3% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

