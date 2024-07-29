AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Update

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 120,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,813. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 1,263.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

AQB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

