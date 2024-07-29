Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target Raised to $198.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $192.00 to $198.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.25.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Arch Resources stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.94. 110,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,168. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $125.10 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 99.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.