Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 250,035 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 221,422 shares.The stock last traded at $10.73 and had previously closed at $10.72.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition Co. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AACT. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 165.5% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

