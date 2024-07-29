Aristides Capital LLC Invests $244,000 in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 312.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 0.5 %

MSGS stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.06. 73,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,117. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.37. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $164.79 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.12 and a beta of 0.96.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

