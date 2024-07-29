Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in July

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,200 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the June 30th total of 1,104,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.6 days.
Aritzia Stock Up 0.6 %
ATZAF traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 77,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,535. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. Aritzia has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $35.30.
Aritzia Company Profile
