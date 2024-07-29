Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Short Interest Down 11.8% in July

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 4,250,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARKO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Arko Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ARKO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.42. 210,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Arko has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $8.42.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arko by 18.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arko by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 82,831 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Arko by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Arko by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 59,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Further Reading

