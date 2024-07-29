ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) PT Raised to $21.00 at B. Riley

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE ARR traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 731,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.51. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.47 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,968,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,122 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth $6,913,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth about $1,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

