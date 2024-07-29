ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in July

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,747,800 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 2,307,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,826.0 days.

ASICS Price Performance

Shares of ASCCF stock remained flat at $16.70 during trading hours on Friday. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. ASICS has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

ASICS Company Profile

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

